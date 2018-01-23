School inspectors seek student safety

HUME, Ill. (WAND)- On a chilly school day, Bobbi Mattingly and Kyle Thompson browsed carefully through classrooms in the Shiloh School District.

Mattingly, a Regional Superintendent, and Thompson, an Assistant Regional Superintendent, were conducting required annual safety inspections of the school. Along the way, they look for potential dangerous in the school building: improper wiring, blocked exits, insufficient emergency equipment.

"You get to see education from the bottom up," Mattingly said. "When it comes to the safety of kids, we need to be finite. We need to care about the particulars."

Thompson said attention to details, like appropriate extension cords, earns the duo the nickname "the extension cord people."

"One thing we do when we're walking through the building is we open every door," Thompson said. "We look in maintenance closets. We open doors to the exits, just to make sure the average student could get out if we had some kind of emergency.

National school safety expert Ken Trump says those details are important, and he says staff training is critical in emergencies.

"It's the nuts and bolts things, looking at the practical things: Where are the fire extinguishers that are closest to my classroom? Where would we evacuate and relocate to relocate with parents if we had to leave the building?" Trump said. "All these practical things are the important things."

Mattingly, who inspects schools in several counties, said the varying ages of school buildings poses an extra challenge, since the age of a building dictates the safety codes to which it is subject.