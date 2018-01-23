School inspectors seek student safety

School inspectors seek student safetyPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
A Christian County jury has convicted a Pana man charged in the death of his four-month-old baby.
-
10,000 tons of corn spilled across road after grain silo collapse
NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WAND) – 10,000 tons of corn spilled across an Ohio road when a grain silo suddenly collapsed.
-
Cash scatters on interstate after crash
MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - Money on the highway caused major traffic backups on Interstate 74 Tuesday.
-
UI prof arrested, released for video taping former Chief portrayer in bathroom
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A University of Illinois professor was arrested on Monday for videotaping a former Chief Illiniwek portrayer in a bathroom, according to police.
-
Decatur man charged with sexual abuse of a minor
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A Macon County man is accused of sexually abusing a young teenage girl.
-
Assumption child airlifted after ATV accident
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) – An Assumption child is in a medically-induced coma after a terrible ATV accident Saturday.
-
2018 Winter Olympic Games listings
These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.
-
2 dead, 19 injured in Kentucky school shooting; suspect held
BENTON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities are reporting one person was killed and many were wounded in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.
-
Accused torture mom experimented with religion, sex, sister says
CALIFORNIA (WAND) – A couple accused of torturing and starving their 13 children experimented with religion and sex, a family member said.
-
Decatur man shot and killed in St. Louis
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man was shot and killed Saturday in St. Louis.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Decatur man shot and killed in St. Louis
-
Possible Legionella found in capitol complex
-
Tuesday Morning Forecast
-
Med school updates investigation into late researcher
-
Local man provides antique emergency vehicles for hit TV shows
-
Dog death sparks manhunt for shooter
-
'Be Not Afraid': Vigil takes pro-life stance
-
Officers are giving gift cards instead of tickets
-
Suspects on the run after police chase in Kincaid
-
Evening Forecast
-
Current Events
-
2018 Winter Olympic Games listings
These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-