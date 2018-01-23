Police searching for suspect in weekend robbery spree

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND): Decatur police say one man is behind a robbery spree.

"This is an everyday occurrence," Sergeant Copeland, with the Decatur Police Department, says.

On Sunday, Decatur Police say one man hit three businesses in about two hours.

First, he went Hucks on 22nd street and asked for a carton of cigarettes.

"The attendant puts the carton of cigarettes down and he asks her for something else that she has to turn around for," Sergeant Copeland says. "She turns around he grabs the cigarettes and runs out."

Police say about 45 minutes later he hit the Circle K on Water Street, stealing two cartons of cigarettes. He proceeded to the Dollar General on East Mound Street.

"But this time, three bottles of antifreeze and a 12-pack of soda," Sergeant Copeland says.

Amar Lotey knows this story. His cashier stopped a crook earlier this month.

"She was ringing up the carton and his card was not going through - it was being denied - and all of a sudden he grabbed it and almost dashed to the door," Lotey says. "She was quick enough to call and tell him, 'hey, the cops are on the way'."

He dropped the carton before running off, but this is where business owners are frustrated. They say it's hard to prevent this type of thing from happening.

"Like in the - I think it was the Hucks one - she even took it off the shelf and kept it behind where he wouldn't normally have access to and he, like, reached over the counter and grabbed it," Sergeant Copeland says.

Amar says he wants to make sure his attendants feel safe.

"It's a safety issue and it's a liability, also," Lotey says. "You don't know who walks into the door and what choice he makes at the time, you know? And you don't want to lose something precious, in terms of life, for a petty matter."

If you have any information about the Sunday evening robberies call the Decatur Police Department or Crime Stoppers.