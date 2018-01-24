Tuesday Night Highlight Zone: 1/23

Tuesday Night Highlight Zone: 1/23Posted:
Most Popular Stories
-
10,000 tons of corn spilled across road after grain silo collapse
NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WAND) – 10,000 tons of corn spilled across an Ohio road when a grain silo suddenly collapsed.
-
A Christian County jury has convicted a Pana man charged in the death of his four-month-old baby.
-
Cash scatters on interstate after crash
MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - Money on the highway caused major traffic backups on Interstate 74 Tuesday.
-
UI prof arrested, released for video taping former Chief portrayer in bathroom
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A University of Illinois professor was arrested on Monday for videotaping a former Chief Illiniwek portrayer in a bathroom, according to police.
-
2018 Winter Olympic Games listings
These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.
-
Decatur man charged with sexual abuse of a minor
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A Macon County man is accused of sexually abusing a young teenage girl.
-
Police searching for suspect in weekend robbery spree
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND): Decatur police say one man is behind a robbery spree.
-
Assumption child airlifted after ATV accident
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) – An Assumption child is in a medically-induced coma after a terrible ATV accident Saturday.
New GWPF Paper: Public Health Commission Is "Sacrificing The Poor"
London, Jan. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A pair of influential reports published by the medical journal, The Lancet, are a “gross distortion” of public health science and threaten to devastate public health in the developing world. That is the warning by eminent epidemiologist Mikko Paunio. The Lancet Commissions on Pollution and Health have claimed that the third world is suffering appalling health effects from industrial pollution. But as Professor Paunio explains, this is far ...
-
Paxton man charged with trying to kill woman by holding her head underwater
PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) – A Paxton man is accused of trying to kill a woman by holding her head under water and choking her.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Decatur man shot and killed in St. Louis
-
21-year-old stabbed to death in Rantoul
-
Evening Forecast
-
Dangers of using essential oils around pets
Strep bacteria puts Decatur teen on life support
-
Government seeks death penalty in Yingying Zhang case
-
'Be Not Afraid': Vigil takes pro-life stance
-
Coroner releases name of teen involved in fatal crash
-
MacArthur shuts down Eisenhower in Braggin' Rights
-
Champaign Planetarium prepares for holiday shows
-
Current Events
-
2018 Winter Olympic Games listings
These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-