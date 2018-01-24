Tuesday Night Highlight Zone: 1/23

Taryn Sams and Central A&M punched a ticket to the CIC Tournament championship in a win over St. Teresa on Tuesday in Macon.

What a night in Central Illinois high school basketball! From the CIC Tournament semifinals to conference rivalries to non-conference showdowns, it was a jam-packed Tuesday.



Girls Scoreboard



CIC Tournament semifinals

Central A&M 60, St. Teresa 42

Tuscola 41, Sullivan 34



Boys Scoreboard



Southeast 68, Eisenhower 64

St. Teresa 57, Maroa-Forsyth 31

Lincoln 67, Canton 15 (highlights)

Central A&M 75, Ramsey 25

Shelbyville 72, Neoga 46

South Newton 62, Iroquois West 33

Athens 54, Illini Central 52

Oakwood 63, Armstrong 52

Auburn 71, Hartsburg-Emden 51

Teutopolis 60, Mt. Zion 50

New Berlin 51, PORTA 44

Greenville 66, Pana 39

Taylorville 89, Jacksonville 48

St. Joseph-Ogden 72, Unity 55

Arthur Okaw Christian 58, Tuscola 37



LOVC Tournament

LSA 72, Arcola 37 (Semifinal)

Okaw Valley 45, ALAH 31 (Semifinal)

Cerro Gordo-Bement 51, Argenta-Oreana 35