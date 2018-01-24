Tuesday Night Highlight Zone: 1/23

Posted:
Taryn Sams and Central A&M punched a ticket to the CIC Tournament championship in a win over St. Teresa on Tuesday in Macon. Taryn Sams and Central A&M punched a ticket to the CIC Tournament championship in a win over St. Teresa on Tuesday in Macon.

What a night in Central Illinois high school basketball! From the CIC Tournament semifinals to conference rivalries to non-conference showdowns, it was a jam-packed Tuesday.

Girls Scoreboard

CIC Tournament semifinals
Central A&M 60, St. Teresa 42
Tuscola 41, Sullivan 34

Boys Scoreboard

Southeast 68, Eisenhower 64
St. Teresa 57, Maroa-Forsyth 31
Lincoln 67, Canton 15 (highlights)
Central A&M 75, Ramsey 25
Shelbyville 72, Neoga 46
South Newton 62, Iroquois West 33
Athens 54, Illini Central 52
Oakwood 63, Armstrong 52
Auburn 71, Hartsburg-Emden 51
Teutopolis 60, Mt. Zion 50
New Berlin 51, PORTA 44
Greenville 66, Pana 39
Taylorville 89, Jacksonville 48
St. Joseph-Ogden 72, Unity 55
Arthur Okaw Christian 58, Tuscola 37

LOVC Tournament
LSA 72, Arcola 37 (Semifinal)
Okaw Valley 45, ALAH 31 (Semifinal)
Cerro Gordo-Bement 51, Argenta-Oreana 35

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More