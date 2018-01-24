Video gambling employee robbed

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police are looking for a man who they say robbed an employee at a Decatur video gaming business.

The employee was taking out the trash at Pearl’s, located in the 2100 block of Pershing Road, when a man threatened him with a knife.

The victim said the suspect demanded him to turn over “all you got.” The suspect got away with cash from the victim.

According to the victim, the suspect was a mixed-race male in his 40s to 50s, with a gray beard and was wearing a black hooded jacket.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 423-8477