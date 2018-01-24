Shots fired near Rantoul High School

Posted:

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) – Police are investigating after a shots fired call came in near the high school in Rantoul on Tuesday. 

Rantoul Police say they responded to the intersection of Chanute Street and Congress Avenue at 3:19 p.m. for the report of people fighting. Officers say while they were on the way they were also told that someone may have fired a gun during the fight.

Police were able to determine a gun was fired but no one was hurt.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Rantoul police at 892-2104 or Champaign County Crimestoppers. 373-8477. 

