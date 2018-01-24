Semi catches fire south Springfield

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police and fire crews spent several hours on Wednesday after a semi caught fire. 

ISP responded to the 82 mile post on Interstate 55. That's just north of the entrance ramp for IL 104. 

Crews were on scene just before 8 a.m. and spent over 4 hours cleaning up the debris. 

It's not yet clear what caused the semi to catch on fire. 

