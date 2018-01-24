1 airlifted in roll over crash in Effingham

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was airlifted from the scene of a roll over crash on Wednesday morning. 

Effingham Fire Department officials, say they were called to a rollover crash on the interstate frontage road at North Tunnel around 10:50 a.m. 

Firefighters say a single vehicle rolled and trapped a woman in the car. A child and male were also in the car at the time of the crash. 

The woman was extracted and flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment. The male and child were taken to HSHS St Anthony's Memorial Hospital. 

It's not clear how serious the injuries were. 

Illinois State Police are investigating the cause of the accident. 

