Defense asks for delay in Christensen trial

Posted:
URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Attorneys for accused kidnapper Brendt Christensen have asked for a delay in his trial, now scheduled for February.

In a motion filed Tuesday, Christensen’s defense asks the court to vacate all pretrial deadlines, a final pretrial conference and the jury trial dates and schedule a conference to address future scheduling.

 In October, the defense asked for a trial delay, but the judge denied that request because the case (at the time) was not a death penalty case, according to the motion filed Tuesday. Now, the defense argues that a February trial is too soon for a capital punishment case.

“Both parties recognize that a February trial date would be impossible and impractical now that this case carries the possibility of capital punishment,” the motion reads.

The judge in the case gave prosecutors until February 2 to respond to the motion.

Christensen faces charges in the disappearance of Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang.

