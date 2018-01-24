Grant funds computer upgrades for Boys and Girls Club

Posted: Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Kids in the Champaign community will soon have access to new computers.

The Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club plans to use a $15,700 grant to buy the computers. The goal is to start club activities that will help children from ages 6 to 18 develop technology skills as they grow. Computer programs are organized by the Boys and Girls Club of America.

The News-Gazette reports the grant money came from the Champaign Rotary and through what’s called the Joseph H. Cannon Memorial Grant.

This will be the first time the Don Moyer club has changed computers in a decade. It is celebrating a 50th anniversary this year.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More