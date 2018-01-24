Grant funds computer upgrades for Boys and Girls Club

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Kids in the Champaign community will soon have access to new computers.

The Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club plans to use a $15,700 grant to buy the computers. The goal is to start club activities that will help children from ages 6 to 18 develop technology skills as they grow. Computer programs are organized by the Boys and Girls Club of America.

The News-Gazette reports the grant money came from the Champaign Rotary and through what’s called the Joseph H. Cannon Memorial Grant.

This will be the first time the Don Moyer club has changed computers in a decade. It is celebrating a 50th anniversary this year.