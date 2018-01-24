Package containing drugs, money mailed to Champaign from Canada

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana police detective with the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force was able to help the United States Postal Inspectors and Homeland Security track down a suspect who sent a controlled substance through the mail.

Postal inspectors notified Homeland Security that a large package containing a controlled substance was entering the U.S. from Canada.

A search warrant was obtained for the address in which the package was expected to be delivered to. The package was going to an apartment in the 2000 block of South Mattis in Champaign. The search warrant was executed after the packages were delivered.

Police located one person inside the apartment at the time of the delivery. The package contained 11,000 pills of xanax and oxycodone, around two pounds of cannabis, drug packing materials, a firearm, ammunition and around $2,500 in cash.

The suspect, 21-year-old Roy Antonio Castro-Montague on several charges. He was being held in the Champaign County Jail.