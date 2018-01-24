'Devastated' family mourns child's sledding death

CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A sledding accident claimed the life of a first-grade Illinois student.

First responders say Karly Pearce died in hospital care after her sled hit a tree on Monday. It happened on a hill at Chestnut Mountain in Galena.

She died after 9 a.m. Tuesday in Rockford’s Mercyhealth Hospital.

Pearce, who attended Glenwood Elementary School in Chatham, had a lot of interests. A GoFundMe campaign created in her name says she loved Barbie, swimming, dancing and the Chicago Cubs. It also says she was “a very giving person”, who gave part of her hair to a good cause.

The GoFundMe, which is meant to help the family with its financial burden after Karly’s death, also described the devastation her father is feeling.

“Some of you reading this may know Karly’s father, Officer Ryan Pearce. Ryan was hired at Chatham PD in 2009,” the campaign description says. “Ryan is extremely dedicated to his job an this community, and the sudden loss of his daughter has devastated him, his family, and the rest of the Chatham Police Department. We are all grieving for them.”

Karly is survived by Ryan and his wife, Kim Pearce, along with her 4-year-old sister Reagan.