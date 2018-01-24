Cocaine, cash seized in drug bust

Thomas Walker, 29 Thomas Walker, 29

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Police seized drugs and arrested a man in a Tuesday bust.

Bloomington officers say Normal man Thomas Walker, 29, is now in custody. The department’s Vice Unit served a search warrant Tuesday at his house, located in the 1200 block of Major Street in Normal, and found about .75 ounces of cocaine and $1,200 in cash. The seized items had a total street value of $3,400.

Police are holding onto the money and drugs as evidence.

Walker faces charges for manufacture and delivery of drugs and possession of drugs. He’s now in the McLean County Jail.

