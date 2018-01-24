SIU Medical School opens new clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- SIU School of Medicine has opened a new ear, nose and throat clinic.

The new facility at 720 Bond Street includes new audiology booths, advanced diagnostic equipment and a computerized arrival system. It also houses physicians who previously worked at two other sites in Springfield.

“We’re bringing all of our physicians, all of our healthcare providers and an expanded program in audiology … that will be there as well,” said dean Jerry Kruse.

The new site includes academic and teaching space and room for more than 20 resident and faculty physicians.