Student study center opens for business

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – College students in Decatur have a new place to learn and work.

The Student Success Center and Carroll Center for Innovative Learning officially opened this week at Richland Community College. Organizers of the project, which started back in 2000, say it will give students a collaborative space for group projects and a high-tech environment to study in.

“The student success center is our new one-stop shop for providing intake to students,” said Greg Florian, Vice President of Finance and Administration at Richland. “When a student comes and wants to get registered for classes and sign up for financial aid (or) look at careers, all of that is now located here in our new center.”

Johnnie Miller, an RCC student, says the center gives him an ability to focus on homework without distractions from other students.