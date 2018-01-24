Fire chief says recent training helped save a local church

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): Firefighters say a recent training helped save a local church.

The Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church in Champaign caught fire Tuesday night.

"When our companies arrived they found heavy smoke from the third floor of the attic," Chief Gary Ludwig, of the Champaign Fire Department, says.

It was a he says could have consumed the entire church.

"I've been on about ten fires - church fires - in my career and, undoubtedly, we always lose the church," Chief Ludwig says.

"The flames did come through the roof of that one wing of our building and that was a dramatic sight," Reverend Beth Maynard, with the Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, says.

But Chief Ludwig says a recent training helped save the century-old building.

"It wasn't but just a couple months ago that we got done training, making hose stretches to the third floor of a building," Chief Ludwig says. "We practiced on a vacant fraternity in the campus area."

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the attic area.

"That training really paid off and prepped us for what we experienced yesterday," Chief Ludwig says.

"It was overwhelming," Reverend Maynard says. "This is our 100th anniversary of this building and this property and I'm just so grateful that this fire was contained in the way that it was - to one wing of the building."

The worship areas were spared and the reverend says services will continue as normal.

No one was injured in the fire.