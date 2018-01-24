Police say a man told a 13-year-old to get in truck, implied he had a gun

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): Police say a 13-year-old boy did everything right to avoid being abducted.

The attempted abduction happened early Tuesday morning in Champaign.

The boy was walking to the bus stop when he says a man told him to get in his truck. He describes him as a 40-year-old white man in a red pickup truck.

The boy says the man implied he had a gun.

"He immediately recognized that something wasn't right," Deputy Chief Troy Daniels, with the Champaign Police Department, says. "He took off running away from the person, he ran to somewhere safe and this is what we should be teaching our children. If someone approaches our child and latches on to them or grabs on to them, the child should kick, scream, fight."

Police say talk to your kids about walking undistracted.

He says eliminate phones, headphones, anything that might allow someone to sneak up on them.