Local teens receive inappropriate messages from social media stalker

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) – Local teens around Central Illinois received inappropriate messaged from a social media stalker posing as a local student.

Heather Fryman said her 13-year-old step-daughter got a message one Friday night from a kid asking her to send him naked photos. Fryman’s step-daughter reported it to her mother right away. Fryman says, “She was scared and told her mother. She didn’t want to get in trouble.”

Fryman says, someone is posing as a local student on social media. She explained that after someone messaged step-daughter, she made a post on Facebook, warning other parents about it. Fryman says, “After the post was up, several moms were messaging me and saying that their daughters were also contacted and asked to send photos.”

Sullivan Police Chief Jim Waggoner says he received reports about the social media user and talked to other departments about the user. Waggoner says, “I’ve done some research. I’ve got a division with the Illinois State Police trying to figure out if they can track this account to see who’s sending these messages.”

Chief Waggoner wants parents and kids to be aware of the dangers of social media. Waggoner explains, “Kids don’t understand, if you send someone an inappropriate picture of yourself at 14 or 15 years-old, it doesn’t go away.”

Chief Waggoner says from what he understands no one this particular account, no one hasn’t sent any inappropriate photos to the account user.