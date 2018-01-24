Classes help students with career prep

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Students making important career decisions have a tool at their disposal to help.

Workforce Investment Solutions in Decatur is offering courses to help young students figure out where their skills could be best used in a professional career. Students can use WIS classes to research potential salaries and figure what they might need in their college education.

The classes focus on the fields of manufacturing, healthcare and hospitality.

“Once you’re enrolled in the program, we will work on and on together with resume assistance and interview preparation,” said WIS Career Planner Shelby Valladares. “You will also have the chance to gain on-the-job training experience, along with paid work experience.”

Valladares says students shouldn’t let the circumstances they are dealt in life hold them back. She says people can always keep pushing ahead to get back on track.

Through the program, students can start earning a paycheck in as little as three weeks.

