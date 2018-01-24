Signs and symptoms of K-9 flu

DECATUR Ill, (WAND)- It's flu season and while we are concerned about keeping ourselves healthy. Our dogs could be at risk as well.

"I don't think there is any risk at this present time of a person getting the flu from a dog or a dog getting the flu from a human," says Dr. Larry Baker, a veterinarian at Northgate Pet Clinic.

K-9 influenza is something seen in larger areas of the country, like Chicago.

"What we are seeing right now is, there are two strains of K-9 flu and right now there is a company that came out with a vaccine that’s mixed both strains with in the vaccine,” added Dr. Baker. “We normally give that vaccination and repeat it in 3 weeks. That vaccination I’d say is about 80% effective."

While humans catching the flu from Fido is highly unlikely, dogs can carry human influenza.

"We do know that the human virus can reside within the dog’s windpipe," says Dr. Baker. "So, let's say a person with the flu pets or sneezes on a dog and another person comes and pets the dog. That person could get the flu."

Symptoms of the dog flu include a cough, runny nose, fever, decreased appetite and lethargy. However there haven’t been cases in Decatur.

"We have not seen any cases in Decatur. We've suspected it, but we've done tests for it, and all the tests have all been negative."

Animals shelters are always taking precautions to keep animals healthy,

"Isolation is really the way we prevent an outbreak throughout the whole shelter," says Dr. Debra Owens a veterinarian at the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center.

However, If you yourself are sick you should not visit a shelter or area with a large number of animals

"We recommend not visiting if you are having any kind of sickness yourself not only for the animals, but for the people that are here at the shelter,” added Dr. Owens. “We also recommend washing your hands before visiting with the animals and then for your health and for the animal’s health, you wash your hands in between each animal.”

So, while the issue isn't prevalent in central Illinois taking precautions is always a good idea. Vets recommend if you travel with your pet often to get it vaccinated with the k-9 flu shot, since the k-9 flu is highly contagious.You can get your dog vaccinated at any creditable vet clinic.