Shooting murder trial ends in guilty verdict

Pictured: Urbana attorney Harvey Welch (left) with Marquise Burnett, 21 (right). Photo from The News-Gazette

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A jury found a man who shot and killed another guilty on Wednesday.

The News-Gazette reports a jury of seven men and five women spent two hours going over evidence before deciding Marquise Burnett, 21, did shoot 24-year-old Darien Carter over the summer. That shooting happened on June 2, when someone fired at Carter as he rode his bike in Champaign.

Police found shell casings at the scene, located in the 500 block of Champaign’s East Eureka Street, from two guns.

The newspaper says Burnett will likely spend life behind bars after the jury concluded Burnett fired the shots that took Carter’s life. The first-degree murder charge already meant up to 60 years in prison, with an additional 25 years added on because of the jury’s conclusions.

Police have not arrested anyone else in the investigation of Carter’s murder.

Burnett will be sentenced on March 5. The News-Gazette reports he will be required to serve the full range of the sentence the judge reaches.