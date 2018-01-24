Deputy honored for half-ton marijuana drug busts

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Law enforcement leaders recognized a deputy for his work in confiscating drugs.

The Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge gave Morgan County Deputy Derek Suttles the Meritorious Service Award after he helped seize half a ton of marijuana in the last few months. The drugs he found carried a $6 million street value.

The first bust happened on Dec. 31, when Suttles became suspicious of a story presented by two Texas men at Love’s Truck Stop in Jacksonville. A K-9 officer helped Suttles discover 30 duffel bags filled with pre-packaged marijuana. Morgan County leaders are calling that bust one of the largest ever in Morgan County.

The second bust came just over a week later on Jan. 9, when Suttles stopped a car on Interstate 72 near South Jacksonville. The deputy smelled marijuana coming from the car and found 271 pounds of marijuana inside of it. Two men are behind bars in that investigation as well.

FOP leaders gave Suttles the honor Wednesday in Jacksonville.

“Derek Suttles' keen instincts and careful observation are directly responsible for removing more than 1,200 pounds of illegal drugs from our streets,” said FOP State Lodge President Chris Southwood. “He is a shining example of what it means to serve and protect the citizens of Morgan County.”

The FOP says the Meritorious Service Award is meant to recognize “outstanding police work” by law enforcement.