Police: Man sexually abused child in 2017

Posted: Updated:
Brandon Doty, 29 Brandon Doty, 29

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A Mattoon man is charged with sexually abusing a minor. 

Mattoon officers say they arrested 29-year-old Brandon Doty Tuesday afternoon. He’s accused of sexually abusing a male minor twice in 2017. They say the crimes occurred at the beginning and near the end of that year.

Doty is facing an aggravated criminal sexual abuse charge.

Police say Doty is now in the Colts County Jail. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More