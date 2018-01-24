Police: Man sexually abused child in 2017

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A Mattoon man is charged with sexually abusing a minor.

Mattoon officers say they arrested 29-year-old Brandon Doty Tuesday afternoon. He’s accused of sexually abusing a male minor twice in 2017. They say the crimes occurred at the beginning and near the end of that year.

Doty is facing an aggravated criminal sexual abuse charge.

Police say Doty is now in the Colts County Jail.