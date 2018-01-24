Juvenile faces charges in bullying incident

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Clayton Ray is back in his usual spot playing his usual game — but without his favorite Call of Duty squadmate.

“It’s really weird actually,” Clayton said. “He’s usually the one to always have my back.”

Clayton’s brother, George, is upstairs, still recovering from a real-life battle wound — a wound that still stings their mother.

“We’re just pretty shocked still that this could happen between 12 and 13-year-olds,” Rhonda Wesley-Ray said.

Wesley-Ray says another boy threw George to the ground twice in the Washington Middle School cafeteria, fracturing his skull and rupturing his eardrum. George spent two days in the intensive care unit.

The boy she says assaulted him now faces two aggravated battery charges.

“[It’s] senseless,” Wesley-Ray said. “He doesn’t even know the kid. We don’t even know him.”

“There’s really no business doing that,” Clayton said. “Especially when George tried to be the better person like they tell him to in school.”

But for the Ray family, this story isn’t about pain; it’s about coming together as a family in the most trying of circumstances.

“Clayton was very upset he couldn’t come up and see him,” Wesley-Ray said. “When he got home from school [Wednesday]…he saw George and cried and held him. It’s gut-wrenching. I just cried seeing it.”

A brotherly bond that will last a lifetime.

“He has a really good heart,” Clayton said. “He cares for a lot of people.