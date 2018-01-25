Armon Brummett discusses his commitment to Bradley

Armon Brummett discusses his decision to play basketball at Bradley.

DECATUR -- Armon Brummett has flashed a once-in-a-decade kind of athleticism for the MacArthur Generals in basketball, football, baseball and track -- and he'll be taking his explosive game to Peoria to play basketball at Bradley.

But what about being separated from his twin brother and best friend Amir?

The other half of "Brummett Magic" will be suiting up for the Northern Illinois football team in the fall, meaning the two will be 122 miles apart for the first time in their lives.

Join WAND's Gordon Voit as he discusses that topic and more with Armon Brummett and MacArthur head coach Ron Ingram (a Peoria native). Topics include how the Braves coaches envision Brummett contributing in their offense and defense, plus what the program did to earn Brummett's trust.

