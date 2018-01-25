Illini get first Big Ten win against Indiana, 73-71

Click the video above for highlights from Illinois' first Big Ten win of the season!

CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois picked up its first Big Ten win of the Brad Underwood era, 73-71 over Indiana Wednesday.

Trent Frazier and Leron Black led the way with 19 points a piece, helping Illinois snap a six-game losing streak.

Indiana had a chance to tie or take the lead with 8.3 seconds left, but Devonte Green turned the ball over to seal the Illinois victory.

Key stat: Free Throws. Illinois was 23-or-32 from the line, while Indiana was just 16-of-29.

Next up for the Illini - another home game against Rutgers, Tuesday at 6 pm CT.