Record-shattering Pullen talks commitment to McKendree

SHELBYVILLE -- Every other player in the history of Illinois high school football can measure his career point total based on how many fewer he has than Shelbyville's Turner Pullen.



Now he'll take that record-setting production to Lebanon, Ill. for the Division-II McKendree Bearcats.



Pullen discusses his decision to take a scholarship at McKendree over preferred walk-on spots at Illinois State and Eastern Illinois plus how he figures to play into the offense.







Harkening back to "the record"



In his final game of a prolific career, Pullen passed former Rockford Lutheran running back James Robinson for the No. 1 spot. Robinson posted 948 points in his career from 2012-15, Pullen finishes with 962 points -- a staggering amount considering No. 3 on the list is 774 points (Westville's Caleb Pratt, 2004-07).



Not only was Pullen's career historic, his senior season was as well. He threw 41 touchdown passes and ran in 27, a total of 68 that shattered the previous record of 52 in a season (John Dego, Morris 2005).