EIU enrollment jumps five% percent this year

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Eastern Illinois administrators say spring enrollment is up five percent over the last year. The school has seen an influx in enrollment from incoming freshman, transfer students, new graduate students and online graduate students.

According to university officials, the spike in students came from EIU's Vitalization Project. This project aims to directly, "confront and counteract a combination of the higher education challenges in the state of Illinois."

The Vitalization Project has created a variety of programs over the past few years, along with a plan to grow in enrollment at the undergraduate and graduate level.

Officials says the creation of six new undergraduate and six new graduate programs has contributed to the increase of students this spring.

Currently, the university is trying to get IBHE approval to offer other options of study in fields like health administration and athletic training.

The university also accredits the growth to their dual-credit partnership with the area high school.

Officials at the university are hopeful for continuous growth in the future — optimistic the trend will carry over into next fall's final enrollment numbers.