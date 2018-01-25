Police searching for gunman after double shooting leaves one dead

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police are searching for a gunman after a double shooting, leaving one victim dead.

Police say at 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, they were called to the 1900 block of East Edwards street for a report of a shooting. When police arrived on scene they found a 18-year old female and a 23-year old man shot inside a home. First responders rushed both victims to HSHS St. John's Hospital.

The gunman shot the female in the leg and the male in his upper body. The female was treated and release, however, the 23-year old male did not survive.

The investigation is under investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this crime is asked to call the Springfield Police at 217.788.8311 and/or Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427

