Skywest withdraws petition for Decatur Airport service

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Skywest has pulled their petition to provided flights to the Decatur Airport.

The decision comes just days before Cape Air is set to take over service at the airport.

Skywest opened their petition with the Department of Transportation to bring jet service to Decatur after DOT decided to pick Cape Air for airport service.

The Decatur Park Board initially chose Cape Air to serve the airport, but later reversed that decision and chose SkyWest, amid a push from business groups and ADM. Cape Air had offered flights to both St. Louis and Chicago, while SkyWest offered jet service only to Chicago.

A Skywest spokesperson said they’re petition because of repeated requests by the community.

ADM had pledged $100,000 for airport improvements, contingent on the choice of SkyWest.

In the letter to pull the petition Skywest says they must commit their resources elsewhere.