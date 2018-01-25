Ameren workers departing for Puerto Rico

ST.LOUIS. (WAND) - A crew of 76 Ameren line workers is headed to Puerto Rico in hopes to accelerate the power restoration effort.

Hurricanes Irma and Maria, left catastrophic damage to the island — gravely harming its electric infrastructure.

Workers will fly to Puerto Rico tomorrow morning with hopes to restore power to citizens.

Other United States energy companies are also aiding in the effort. Edison Electric Institute (EEI) is sending an additional 1,500 workers, increasing the total number of power restoration workers in Puerto Rico to more than 5,500.

The island has been divided into seven regions for restoration. Ameren workers will take over the Carolina Region, located on the northeast coast immediately east of San Juan.

The crews will partake in three week rotations. and equipment is expected to arrive Friday.

Officials for the company hope the accumulation of crew members will bring back power to the people of Puerto Rico.

Early this month, Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois were presented with EEI's "Emergency Assistance Award" for their work in assisting customers impacted by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.



