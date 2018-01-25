NY museum posts WWII sketches of unidentified US soldiers

Posted:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — More than a dozen sketches of American soldiers who served during World War II have been posted on a New York museum's website in the hopes the men can be identified.

The sketches made by Stan Dube (doob) were posted Tuesday on the website of the New York State Military Museum and Veterans Research Center. Dube drew portraits of 17 fellow soldiers while serving with the Army's 27th Infantry Division in Hawaii in 1943. He died in 2009.

His son Ira, of Woodland Park, Colorado, discovered the sketches among his father's possessions last year and recently donated them to the museum.
The soldiers in two of the sketches have been identified and the artwork was sent to relatives. The IDs of the other 15 remain a mystery.

