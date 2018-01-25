Normal fire tuck destroyed by fire

QUINCY, Ill. (WAND) - A fire truck is now out of service after it caught fire on Interstate 74.

The fire truck was on the way back to Normal from refurbishment when the fire truck suffered a mechanical failure. The engine caught fire.

Illinois State Police say no one was injured and the road was shut down briefly on Wednesday.

According to the Normal Fire Department, the fire is not believed to be related to the refurbishment work and is under investigation. They believe the engine is a total loss.

Luckily the engine was not in service at the time.