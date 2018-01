OLNEY, Ill. (WAND)- The man accused of sexually assaulting and murdering an eight-year-old girl pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement.

Glenn Ramey, now 55, pleaded guilty to Criminal Sexual Assault at a hearing in Richland County Court Thursday, according to court records. He had faced charges of Murder and Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault.

Police say Ramey killed eight-year-old Sabrina Stauffenberg on November 23, 2016.

Ramey is due back in court for sentencing on March 22.