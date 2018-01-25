Police: Sexual abuser had 'fantasy' man cave

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect is in custody after he reportedly sexually abused an 11-year-old boy.

According to police sworn statements, an 14-year-old autistic girl told St. John's emergency room staff that she had been sexually abused as well as her 11-year-old brother.

During interviews with the 11-year-old police learned that a family member sexually molested him. The family member began abusing the child at age 6. The child said the abuse happened more times than he could count.

The child told police that he was forced to have sexual relations with the family member in the bathroom in a Decatur home.

In the interview, the child said the family member had pictures in his basement of children. Their faces had slits in the mouths and had cut-out pictures of male genitalia taped on the walls.

Decatur police spoke with the suspect, John McKown, about the abuse. Police were able to confirm that the child was in the home and that McKown was a family member to the child.

McKown let police search the home. In the basement, they found a sheet hanging from the ceiling. McKown told police this area was his "man cave." When police looked behind the sheet they found several photos of children with male genitalia taped to them.

Police questioned McKown about the photos and he told police he cut them out and these pictures were his "fantasy" of his.

McKown admitted to grabbing the child's arm and placing it in his pants and began to show him how to masturbate. McKown said this incident happened in this summer.

Police charged McKown with preliminary aggravated sex abuse, predatory sex assault, criminal sex assault, sexual exploitation and production of child porn. He is being held in the Macon County Jail on a $250,000 bond.