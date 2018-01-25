Senator cleared of sexual harassment charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators say an Illinois senator did not sexually harass a woman he worked with.

Inspector General Julie Porter’s investigation concluded that Sen. Ira Silverstein’s interactions with Denise Rotheimer were not unethical, but did say he acted with “conduct unbecoming of a legislator”. Porter has asked for Silverstein to talk with a Senate ethics officer.

Porter says Silverstein made unwanted and inappropriate comments to Rotheimer, who works as a crime-victims’ advocate. Silverstein has thanked Porter seeing ‘the facts for what they are” in a statement sent out Thursday.

Silverstein is currently pushing to keep his seat in a five-way Democratic race. The primary is scheduled for March 20.