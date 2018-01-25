Senator cleared of sexual harassment charges

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators say an Illinois senator did not sexually harass a woman he worked with.

Inspector General Julie Porter’s investigation concluded that Sen. Ira Silverstein’s interactions with Denise Rotheimer were not unethical, but did say he acted with “conduct unbecoming of a legislator”. Porter has asked for Silverstein to talk with a Senate ethics officer.

Porter says Silverstein made unwanted and inappropriate comments to Rotheimer, who works as a crime-victims’ advocate. Silverstein has thanked Porter seeing ‘the facts for what they are” in a statement sent out Thursday.

Silverstein is currently pushing to keep his seat in a five-way Democratic race. The primary is scheduled for March 20.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More