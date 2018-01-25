Trump expected to demand $25 billion for border wall

Posted:

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Congress is back to work but the same old problems still loom.  No budget and no agreement on immigration.

President Trump is expected to layout a framework of what he wants as part of an immigration plan on Monday.  It comes one week before his State of the State address.  In the meantime, a group of more than 20 Senate Republicans and Democrats met for the first time this week to try to craft a bipartisan plan.

Congress still needs to craft a budget.  The fiscal year began October 1, 2017 and since that time Congress has approved four continuing resolutions to keep government operating unable to finalize a budget deal.

“The Navy Department tells us we’ve wasted $4 billion taxpayer dollars with these continuing resolutions that have been spent on the defense of our country,” Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, told WAND’s Doug Wolfe.  “It’s a terrible way to run a government, or nation, we ought to come up with an end to it as quickly as possible to do our job.”

Thursday afternoon CNN reported Trump will ask for $25 billion for his long-promised wall which will be paid for by American taxpayers and a host of other immigration changes.  In exchange, Trump would accept a path to citizenship for 1.8 million people including those who fall under DACA. 

One hang-up in the deal could be a White House request for authority to deport more Immigrants.  The White House bills it as a compromise.  However, some parts may be hard for Democrats to swallow.

