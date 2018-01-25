Gallons of diesel fuel stolen in Christian County

MORRISONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies say someone stole diesel fuel from a rural area in central Illinois.

Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says it happened in Morrisonville, when someone took the fuel from two semi-trucks and two fuel storage tanks. They say about 700 gallons of fuel are now missing.

The sheriff’s office says someone left the scene with a truck pulling a trailer.

Kettelkamp says people need to use tight security with their storage tanks, with heavy-duty locks placed on them. They recommend drivers park their tanks in well-lit and open areas, adding people should report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

Anyone with information on this fuel theft is asked to call the Christian County Sheriff’s Office at 824-4961, or Christian County Crime Stoppers at (800)568-TIPS.

