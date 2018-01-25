Heroes Hall set to open mid-summer

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Children’s Museum of Illinois is working very hard to get their new addition up and going by mid-summer.

The museum broke ground and started working in September 2017. The museum executive director Amber Kaylor says, “I’ve been looking at plans for over a year now and I’m still blown away.”

The Howard G. Buffet Foundation donated $3 million to the Children’s Museum of Illinois for the new addition called “Heroes Hall”.

The new addition will highlight law enforcement. However, Kaylor says, “Not only does it highlight law enforcement, but it will highlight what they do for us and our community. It will connect science and arts to law enforcement. It will also show the different career paths in law enforcement.”

The exhibit will be interactive and hands-on. There will be a full-sized police car for kids to sit in.