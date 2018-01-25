Reward offered in damaged bench case

Posted: Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Bloomington say someone damaged a bench at a city museum.

They say an Abraham Lincoln bench, located at the south entrance of the McLean County Museum of History, sustained damage. Police did not specify what exactly happened to it.

Police are looking for tips on the case. They say anyone with information should call Bloomington Detective Curt Maas at (309)434-2534 or email him at cmaas@cityblm.org.

Anonymous tips can be sent to McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309)828-1111.

Police say information leading to an arrest and indictment could be worth a reward of up to $1,000.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More