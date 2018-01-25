Reward offered in damaged bench case

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Bloomington say someone damaged a bench at a city museum.

They say an Abraham Lincoln bench, located at the south entrance of the McLean County Museum of History, sustained damage. Police did not specify what exactly happened to it.

Police are looking for tips on the case. They say anyone with information should call Bloomington Detective Curt Maas at (309)434-2534 or email him at cmaas@cityblm.org.

Anonymous tips can be sent to McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309)828-1111.

Police say information leading to an arrest and indictment could be worth a reward of up to $1,000.