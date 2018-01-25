Nursing home celebrates two milestone birthdays

MOUNT PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) - A nursing home surprised two women who were celebrating their 100th birthdays.

Vonderleith nursing home showered Helen Henrichs-Meyer and Doris Eckert with lots of cards, cake and love.

Both women were born on January 25, 1918, and spent their day surrounded by friends and family.

Although today was a milestone for the women, Eckert says she doesn't feel that old.

"I use to wonder how old I'd get," Eckert said. "I didn't think I'd reach 100."

Staff says the two women are still very sharp at this age and simply just enjoy life.