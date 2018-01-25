Copper wire, batteries were main target in string of barn burglaries

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND): Deputies say burglars hit at least 15 to 20 barns in Coles County and they expect more damages to be reported.

Larry Newby has a family farm in the northern part of the county. When word got around about farm equipment damages, he was worried.

"I came up here Monday and I found this," Newby says.

There's damage to at least four tractors, a grain truck, and a shed. The thieves cut wires and stole batteries.

Deputies say the motivation is likely money for the stolen copper.

"You know, copper wire whether its number one or number two, we don't get it back typically," Lieutenant Tyler Heleinen, with the Coles County Sheriff's Office, says . "And even if the farmer did get it back, at that point it's no use to them."

That's because cutting the wire usually affects the system as a whole and can't be fixed by simply putting back the wire.

"It's costing the farmers and the business owners thousands of dollars where they - the suspects - may only get $60 to $100 out of that wire," Lt. Heleinen says.

"That's where most of these people are going to be: a big dollar replacement item - it's just not a few wires to put back," Newby says.

Deputies arrested three people accused of the burglaries: Dale Jenkins Jr., Roy Jenkins, and Christy Brady.

The sheriff's office is encouraging farmers to double check that they aren't victims.

"March will be here before we know it and farmers will be getting their equipment ready," Lt. Heleinen says. "Tell farmers to go check their equipment because that's one thing we don't want to happen is them not to find out until March that they're victims of these burglaries."

Deputies say some victims will see hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.

