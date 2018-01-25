Smash and grab heist damages mall entrance

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A car slammed into an Effingham mall in a jewel heist.

Police say it happened at 3 a.m. Thursday in Effingham’s Village Square Mall. Officers say the car rammed into the front of the store, then sped down the hallway and crashed into the window of Zales Jewelry.

Officers say thieves got out of the car and stole an unknown number of products from Zales.

Investigators found the car used in the heist. They’re still looking for suspects as of Thursday night.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Effingham police at (217)347-0774.

