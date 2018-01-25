Youth tackle football ban proposed in bill

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Children under age 12 could soon be banned from playing tackle football.

State Representative Carol Sente is sponsoring the Dave Duerson Act, which would start restrictions on the game in order to fight back against the growing threat of concussions and brain damage. Kids under 12 would have to play touch football.

Dave Duerson, a former Chicago Bears player, committed suicide in 2011. Just before his death, he made it clear in a text message to family that he wanted doctors to study his brain for signs of damage. His son, Tregg Duerson, also supports the bill.

Sente says something has to change with one of America’s favorite, although violent, games.

“The evidence has been mounting, especially over the past six years since I’ve been tracking this issue,” Sente said. “(I’ve been) reading all the research I can get my hands on. This bill is a natural progression of the data and the science. We can protect our children's brains, and we can protect football."

The bill would change junior football leagues, which involve kids in third through eighth grade,