Recovering meth addict thanks police for rehab help

Recovering meth addict thanks police for rehab helpPosted: Updated:
Juvenile faces charges in bullying incident
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Clayton Ray is back in his usual spot playing his usual game — but without his favorite Call of Duty squadmate.
'Devastated' family mourns child's sledding death
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A sledding accident claimed the life of a first-grade Illinois student.
Name of person killed released in double shooting investigation
Springfield police are searching for a gunman after a double shooting, leaving one victim dead.
Local teens receive inappropriate messages from social media stalker
SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) – Local teens around Central Illinois received inappropriate messaged from a social media stalker posing as a local student.
Gallons of diesel fuel stolen in Christian County
MORRISONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies say someone stole diesel fuel from a rural area in central Illinois.
Airlifted woman named in Effingham rollover crash
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was airlifted from the scene of a roll over crash on Wednesday morning.
Record-shattering Pullen talks commitment to McKendree
SHELBYVILLE -- Every other player in the history of Illinois high school football can measure his career point total based on how many fewer he has than Shelbyville's Turner Pullen. Now he'll take that record-setting production to Lebanon, Ill. for the Division-II McKendree Bearcats. Pullen discusses his decision to take a scholarship at McKendree over preferred walk-on spots at Illinois State and Eastern Illinois plus how he figures to play into the offense. Harkening back to &q...
Smash and grab heist damages mall entrance
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A car slammed into an Effingham mall in a jewel heist.
Police: Man sexually abused child in 2017
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A Mattoon man is charged with sexually abusing a minor.
Normal fire truck destroyed by fire
QUINCY, Ill. (WAND) - A fire truck is now out of service after it caught fire on Interstate 74.
