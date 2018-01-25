Recovering meth addict thanks police for rehab help

KINCAID, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Kincaid went the extra mile to help a woman’s addiction recovery.

Courtney Vail dealt with meth addiction for years and needed help getting back on the right track. She went to the Kincaid Police Department, and from there officers got her into the program she needed.

Treatment started with a trip to a rehabilitation clinic. Police then helped Vail find a long-term recovery program, giving her rides to and from a treatment center located hours away from home. They brought her back to Kincaid on Thursday for a different appointment.

Vail made a video on Thursday to thank police for getting her on the right track.

“They’ve really saved my life,” Vail said. “If you need help, get help, because it’s never too late. One day at a time and one step at a time – you can do it!”

She says police won’t judge or criticize an addiction and will help anyone find treatment.

