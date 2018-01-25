Police: Mother's battery of infant caused head, leg injuries

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur police say a mother injured her infant child on more than one occasion.

The mother, 28-year-old Laurel Szekely, told police she needs help with anger issues, which cause her to only see the child while everything else around her blacks out. Police say she admitted to forcefully placing the infant in a “Pack N’ Play” playset on Nov. 29 when he wouldn't stop crying, causing swelling to the side of his head.

Officers say a doctor, in a January visit to the Pediatric Resource Center in Peoria, found the child had elevated enzymes in his liver from that November date, adding someone would have had to squeeze the child's rib cage onto the liver to cause that problem.

Police say another injury happened in the two days before Christmas, when Szekely grabbed the child’s lower leg while changing his diaper and and squeezed it hard. Officers say she didn’t realize she had broken the leg at the time, as the child’s tibia and fibula ended up broken.

Szekely took the child to the hospital both times for treatment. Peoria doctors discovered the child had suffered two intracranial hemorrhages, which caused intracranial staining.

Police arrested Szekely on Dec. 24, 2017. She’s facing two charges of aggravated battery of a child.

Her bond is set at $100,000 in Macon County.