Thursday Highlights: Central A&M takes CIC tournament title

MACON -- It was a classic finish in the finals of the Girls CIC Basketball Tournament at Meridian, with No. 2 seed Central A&M fending off a furious second-half rally by No. 1 seed Tuscola to claim the tournament title 58-55.



The Lady Raiders improve to 16-7 overall this season and 9-1 against CIC opponents. The high-powered Warriors fall to 19-4 on the season.



Central State 8



Eisenhower senior forward Seven Sassano scores 12 points in a 51-31 loss to U High. She is now just 13 shy of 1,000 for her career. She already has more than 1,100 rebounds to her name.



MacArthur takes care of business on the Generals' senior night, taking down visiting Jacksonville 68-39 to send fourth-year students Courtnee Riley and Stalexxus Bradford off with a win.



Non-conference



In Teutopolis, the No. 8 Lady Wooden Shoes take down Mattoon 53-26 on senior night for Jolene Bueker, Macy Michels and Marianna Hemmen.

