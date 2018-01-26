Suspect steals crossbow from Rural King

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man is behind bars after police say he stole a crossbow from Rural King.

Police were called to Rural King on 1920 S. Mount Zion Road for the report of a theft on Jan. 17. A manager told police they believed a male and female were responsible for stealing a Bamett brand, crossbow, which is valued at $399.99.

The manager at Rural King showed police surveillance video of the incident. On the video, a male and a female were seen at the cash register around 7 p.m. The man was pushing a shopping cart with a car seat covered with a dark blanket. On the bottom of the cart was a large box. Inside the box the manager told police that it contained the crossbow.

According to the video, the woman distracting the cashier by asking for an application.

The male suspect left the story with the crossbow and didn’t make any attempt to pay for the item. The woman left shortly after the male.

Police were able to identify the male as Bo M. Ross. He was arrested and booked on preliminary charges of retail theft.