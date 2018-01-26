Local hospitals seeing a shortage on IV bag solutions

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The devastating hurricane that hit Puerto Rico in September has had lasting effects.

Hospitals both locally and globally are experiencing IV bag shortages, and are finding new ways to administer fluids.

Hospital officials say 10 percent of all drugs consumed in the United States come from Puerto Rico, and had about 80 manufacturing companies on the island.

According to St. Mary's pharmacy services, they have been prepared for the shortage since September.

The hospital says they are utilizing oral routes of administration, when medically appropriate, and also converting IV infusions to IV push.

Officials say there is no need to panic, and IV bags are available for the patients who need them.