Second house party shooting suspect heads to jail

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A second suspect in an armed robbery and shooting is behind bars.

Police say they arrested 22-year-old Wayne Colson on Friday morning, just days after a group of people opened fire on a Sunday morning house party in Urbana. That shooting left two people injured.

Officers say the people inside refused to let the offenders in at about 2 a.m., at which point they robbed two other people who were outside. People in the party then came outside before people in the group fired shots. One of those shots hit a person inside of the house.

Two women, including a 23-year-old from Champaign and a 21-year-old U of I student, needed hospital treatment.

Police believe 23-year-old Darrion Devon Brown was also involved in that armed robbery. He’s facing preliminary charges of armed robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm. Both he and Colson are in the custody of Champaign County.

Officers found Colson at a house in Champaign. The bond on his warrant was valued at $5,000,000.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting. They say anyone who saw what happened at the house party should call them through the Urbana Police Department at (217)384-2320. Anonymous tips can go to Crime Stoppers at (217)373-TIPS.