Congress battles sexual harassment claims

(WAND) – Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois, says he believes elected officials and others working for the federal government are going to be held to a much higher standard of transparency in the future.

Pennsylvania Congressman Pat Meehan is the latest lawmaker to announce he will not seek re-election this year. It was reported this week Meehan used taxpayer funds to pay for a settlement to a staffer accusing him of sexual harassment.

Previously, Texas Republican Congressman Blake Farenthold used $84,000 in taxpayer funds to settle a 2014 sexual harassment claim.

Davis recently told WAND News the House of Representatives is already in the process of making every dime spent by members of Congress accessible to the public. He hopes the Senate, Executive Branch and the Judicial Branch will soon follow.

Farenthold and Meehan apparently used money from a U.S. Treasury Fund set up by Congress in the 90s to secretly pay those claims.

